How 6 UP X-ray technicians ran 9-year scam, looting ₹4.5cr 

In a shocking case of impersonation, six men in Uttar Pradesh managed to work as X-ray technicians in different government hospitals for nine years. The scam was unearthed during an online verification drive by the state health department. The impostors used the same name, father's name, and date of birth as their original counterpart, Arpit Singh from Agra .

Financial fraud Average salary of ₹69,595 per month The fraudsters, who had identical Aadhaar details and appointment letters, were posted in Balrampur, Farrukhabad, Banda, Rampur, Amroha, and Shamli. Each of them drew an average monthly salary of ₹69,595, which amounted to around ₹8.35 lakh a year per district. Over nine years, the total amount siphoned off from government payrolls by these impostors came to nearly ₹4.5 crore.

Disappearance Impostors vanished after shutting their homes The scam was exposed when the Manav Sampada portal flagged multiple employees with identical details. By then, the impostors had vanished, shutting their homes and switching off phones. The first complaint in this case was filed on September 8 at Wazirganj police station by Dr Ranjana Khare, director (paramedical). An FIR has been lodged against the impersonators, and investigations are underway to track them down.

Official response Posts held by fake recruits will be declared vacant Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered a probe into the matter. He directed Deputy CM and Health Minister Brajesh Pathak to take action against those involved. Pathak said, "Posts held by fake recruits will be declared vacant and adjusted in new recruitments." However, recovering the stolen salaries is expected to be extremely difficult as the fraudsters have disappeared.