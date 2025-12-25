915 Nashik villages ditch widow-shaming rituals
Big news from Maharashtra: over 915 villages in Nashik have officially banned old rituals that used to strip widows of their marriage symbols in public.
This push comes from the Navchetana campaign, which is all about empowering women and ending outdated practices.
More than 1,100 couples even signed legal pledges promising not to force these humiliations—Gulwanch village alone had 250 signatures.
Schoolkids joined in too, putting on street plays to spread the word.
It's about real support, not just rules
Navchetna isn't stopping at bans—they're also running workshops, offering skill training, and financial help for widows.
The goal? Restore dignity and open up new opportunities for women who've faced stigma for too long.
It's a powerful example of how communities can come together to make change real.