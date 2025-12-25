915 Nashik villages ditch widow-shaming rituals India Dec 25, 2025

Big news from Maharashtra: over 915 villages in Nashik have officially banned old rituals that used to strip widows of their marriage symbols in public.

This push comes from the Navchetana campaign, which is all about empowering women and ending outdated practices.

More than 1,100 couples even signed legal pledges promising not to force these humiliations—Gulwanch village alone had 250 signatures.

Schoolkids joined in too, putting on street plays to spread the word.