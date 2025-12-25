MP: Woman attempts suicide, accuses BJP leader's son of rape

A woman in Madhya Pradesh 's Shivpuri district attempted suicide after alleging she was raped by Rajat Sharma, son of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Shivpuri Municipal Council President Gayatri Sharma. She consumed sleeping pills and rat poison, but was saved after being rushed to the hospital for treatment. The woman filed a complaint at the Kotwali Police Station in April, and an FIR was also registered against Rajat under various sections, including rape.

Legal proceedings Accused granted bail, survivor alleges mental harassment However, the accused, Rajat, was granted bail by the Madhya Pradesh High Court nearly a month after the FIR was registered. Before her suicide attempt, the woman wrote a six-page note alleging that she had been mentally harassed and intimidated for over seven months. Along with Rajat, she also named BJP leader Sharma and her husband, Sanjay Sharma, as the reason for her mental distress.

Allegations detailed Survivor alleges threats from BJP leader's family Furthermore, the woman alleged in her note that Rajat had promised to marry her, but his family wanted him to get engaged to another woman. She claimed Rajat's engagement was fixed for April 14, 2025. But on April 10, he allegedly told her to speak to his mother about their marriage. When she did, the woman claims she was threatened by the BJP leader who told her to learn sacrifice and dedication.

Pressure tactics Survivor alleges political pressure, threats to withdraw complaint The woman further alleged she was pressured to withdraw her complaint. She claimed she was threatened and offered a compromise deal, which included taking back the complaint in return for ₹50 lakh. The note also mentioned that pressure was exerted on her through politicians, retired officials, and police personnel.