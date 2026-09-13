A Revanth Reddy orders free electricity for Telangana Ganesh pandals
Good news for Ganesh Chaturthi! All Ganesh pandals across Telangana will get free electricity this year, thanks to arrangements from the state's power companies.
This move, directed by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, aims to make sure celebrations go smoothly and safely from the time of idol installation right up to immersion.
Officials monitor pandals round the clock
To keep things safe and hassle-free, officials will be monitoring pandals around the clock with backup systems ready if needed.
Chairman and Managing Director of the TGSPDCL, Jitesh V. Patil visited major sites and asked organizers to avoid risky shortcuts like hooking directly into power lines.
If anyone spots an urgent issue, they can call 1912 or WhatsApp 8712441912. Help is just a message away.
The goal: a festive season that's both joyful and safe for everyone.