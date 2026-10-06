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Home / News / India News / '1 nation, 1 political party': CJP's Abhijeet Dipke on notices
'1 nation, 1 political party': CJP's Abhijeet Dipke on notices
Dipke praised Maharashtra Police but criticized Chandrapur police

'1 nation, 1 political party': CJP's Abhijeet Dipke on notices

By Snehil Singh
Oct 06, 2026
02:10 pm
What's the story

Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), has accused the central government of trying to create a "one nation, one political party" system under the "One Nation, One Election" slogan. He claimed that CJP activists are being served police notices and pressured not to participate in protests. Dipke praised Maharashtra Police but criticized Chandrapur police for serving notices to CJP workers against participating in an agitation at Jantar Mantar.

Protest support

CJP co-convener Saurav Das welcomes all peaceful protests

CJP co-convener Saurav Das welcomed all peaceful protests, including one by the INDIA bloc against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

He stressed that repeated protests indicate people feel unheard and that taking to the streets is a last resort.

Das also claimed that "well-wishers" informed them of possible arrests before the October 10 protest but asserted their determination to continue fighting for future generations regardless of potential detentions.

Protest determination

Jantar Mantar symbol of hope and victory: Das

"Fear of FIR, fear of jail has evaporated; it won't work anymore," Das said.

He described Jantar Mantar as a "symbol of hope and victory," promising protesters would sit wherever police stop them.

Das also addressed recent remarks by Chief Justice Surya Kant on Form 6's controversy, accusing the Election Commission (EC) of misrepresenting court decisions.

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Youth mobilization

CJP protest should be seen as broader youth movement

Regarding the CJP's October 10 protest, Das said it should be seen as a broader youth movement instead of the initiative of a particular organization.

His comments came after an online spat over the weekend between the CJP and Congress-aligned sections, when a social media post compared Dipke with AISA president Neha Bora.

Both leaders dismissed any rivalry claims, while CJP leaders accused parts of the "liberal ecosystem" of trying to undermine Dipke.

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Political dynamics

Warning against replacing 1 form of 'hero worship' with another

AAP Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj also spoke his mind, warning against replacing one form of "hero worship" with another.

The exchange highlighted differences between the CJP and parts of Congress.

Reports comment on some Congress leaders being wary of CJP's rise due to its AAP roots, while AAP has supported the group's recent mobilizations.

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