Abhijeet Dipke detained from plane ahead of CJP protest
What's the story
Abhijeet Dipke, the founder of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), was detained by Delhi Police on Saturday. The police boarded his flight upon its arrival in Delhi and took him into custody. The incident occurred just before a planned protest by the CJP at Jantar Mantar. Dipke went live on Instagram during the detention, showing police entering the plane and taking him and other CJP members into custody.
Live broadcast
You could have waited till we came out: Dipke
In his Instagram live video, Dipke was seen arguing with the police officers.
He questioned why they couldn't wait for him to deboard the flight before detaining him.
"You could have waited till we came out. Come arrest us; we are not afraid," he told the women cops who boarded the plane.
Reports also stated that other CJP leaders Ashustosh Ranka and Saurav Das have been detained.
Twitter Post
Exchange between Dipke, police personnel inside plane
#WATCH | Delhi Police personnel enter the aircraft that was carrying Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) Founder Abhijeet Dipke to Delhi. The flight landed at IGI Airport a few minutes ago.— ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2026
"...I have come here to be arrested; arrest me," Abhijeet Dipke tells Delhi Police
"No, this is… pic.twitter.com/wz9jSXgNH2
Protest crackdown
YouTuber Dhruv Rathee among detained
The detentions were part of a larger crackdown on protesters ahead of the planned demonstration. More than 150 people were detained by Delhi Police.
Among those detained was YouTuber Dhruv Rathee, who was picked up from his Gurugram residence.
Authorities imposed restrictions on transport services across the national capital in view of the protest.