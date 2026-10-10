Modi a 'dictator', 'scared' of youth: CJP's Abhijeet Dipke
What's the story
Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being a "dictator" and fearing the youth. Dipke was speaking to reporters as he headed to Delhi from Mumbai for a protest at Jantar Mantar on Saturday. He said, "Narendra Modi is a dictator. He is scared, which is why he has closed the Delhi Metro, roads, everything."
Protest details
Dipke defends right to protest under Article 19
The CJP's protest is aimed at Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged electoral roll irregularities.
Dipke defended their right to protest under Article 19, saying, "Protesting is our fundamental right...and that is exactly what we intend to do."
In response to the planned demonstration, Delhi has been heavily fortified with police and Central Armed Police Forces personnel deployed across the city.
Security response
Delhi Metro suspends entry-exit at 45 stations
Jantar Mantar, the protest's intended site, has been sealed off with barricades and security personnel manning key entry-exit points.
Loudspeakers are broadcasting warnings against illegal gatherings under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita.
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation had initially announced the suspension of entry and exit at 57 stations from Friday night to Saturday but later revised it to 45 stations.
Connectivity curbs
Internet, mail, and express train services to be suspended
Separately, Delhi Police ordered the suspension of mobile internet services within a four-kilometer radius of Janpath-Kartavya Path from Friday night to Saturday night. This order was issued under the Telecommunications Act, 2023.
A late-night Delhi Traffic Police advisory warned commuters about possible disruptions across central Delhi with diversions at 30 locations from Saturday morning.
The Railways canceled mail and express trains to New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin stations from 4am to 2pm on Saturday due to expected road congestion.
Security measures
Police checking hotels, guest houses across Delhi
Police are also checking hotels, guest houses, and other temporary accommodations across Delhi for suspicious occupants.
Officers have been directed to look into stays between October 8 and 11, large groups of people in their 20s and early 30s, and reasons for visiting Delhi.
The security measures come as Dipke prepares to lead a protest against alleged electoral roll irregularities at Jantar Mantar.