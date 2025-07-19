Next Article
Accident in Shivakumar's convoy: 5 team members hospitalized
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's convoy had a scary moment on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway this Saturday.
While returning from a conference, one of the escort vehicles lost control, crashed into a divider, and overturned.
Thankfully, Shivakumar is fine, but five people from his team were hurt and are now being treated in Mysuru.
Police cleared the busy highway
The police acted fast to clear the busy highway and keep traffic moving.
The injured include driver Nagaraju, Mahesh, Dinesh, Jayalingu, and Karthik.
Right now, officials are looking into what exactly caused the accident.