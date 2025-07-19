Accident in Shivakumar's convoy: 5 team members hospitalized India Jul 19, 2025

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's convoy had a scary moment on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway this Saturday.

While returning from a conference, one of the escort vehicles lost control, crashed into a divider, and overturned.

Thankfully, Shivakumar is fine, but five people from his team were hurt and are now being treated in Mysuru.