Bihar ADGP's 'jobless farmers turn to violence' remark: He apologizes India Jul 19, 2025

Bihar's ADGP Kundan Krishnan has apologized after saying violent crimes go up when farm workers are out of work between crop seasons.

He clarified that his words were "reported in a distorted manner" and added, "If my statement has hurt any sentiments, I tender an apology."

Krishnan said he has "great respect" for farmers.