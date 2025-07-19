Bihar ADGP's 'jobless farmers turn to violence' remark: He apologizes
Bihar's ADGP Kundan Krishnan has apologized after saying violent crimes go up when farm workers are out of work between crop seasons.
He clarified that his words were "reported in a distorted manner" and added, "If my statement has hurt any sentiments, I tender an apology."
Krishnan said he has "great respect" for farmers.
'Blaming farmers instead of tackling crime...': Chirag Paswan
Krishnan's original claim—that some jobless farm laborers turn to contract killings between April and June—faced heavy criticism from opposition leaders.
Union Minister Chirag Paswan called it "reprehensible" and accused the government of blaming farmers instead of tackling rising crime.
The episode highlights how complex social issues can't be pinned on one group.
Krishnan has held several posts focused on public safety
A 1994-batch IPS officer, Krishnan currently heads law and order in Bihar.
He's held several posts focused on public safety, but this controversy shows how sensitive linking social challenges to crime stats can be.