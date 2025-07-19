'Love jihad, radicalization': 10 arrested in foreign-funded conversion racket

The Uttar Pradesh Police have busted a large-scale illegal religious conversion and radicalization racket, arresting 10 people from six states. The operation was launched after two sisters, aged 33 and 18, went missing in Agra in March. The investigation revealed that they were allegedly forced to convert their religion and were being radicalized.

Investigation details One sister had photo with AK-47 Agra Commissioner of Police Deepak Kumar revealed that one of the sisters had used a social media profile picture with an AK-47 rifle. He said preliminary investigations suggested they were targeted by a gang involved in "love jihad" and radicalization. The racket's modus operandi was similar to ISIS, he added.

Funding sources Arrested individuals have different roles in network The Agra Police Commissioner also claimed that the racket was funded by foreign countries, including the United States and Canada. The arrested individuals are believed to have different roles in the network, such as receiving illegal funds, providing shelter, giving legal advice, and facilitating conversion and radicalization. Three of them were arrested from Rajasthan, while two each were nabbed from Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.