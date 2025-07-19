Delhi's traffic woes to ease with ₹24,000 crore plan

These works will be done under the project

The Pink Line Metro will finally form a complete ring with a 12.3km extension from Majlis Park to Maujpur—so smoother metro rides are on the way.

There'll also be an elevated corridor connecting AIIMS to Mahipalpur Bypass for quicker trips to IGI Airport, plus a new tunnel from Shiv Murti to Vasant Kunj on NH-48 to ease bottlenecks.

Other upgrades include new roads connecting Rohini, Narela, and Bawana and a revamped New Delhi Railway Station—all aiming for less gridlock and better city vibes soon.