Delhi's traffic woes to ease with ₹24,000 crore plan
Big news for anyone tired of Delhi's traffic jams—both the Central and Delhi governments have just approved a huge ₹24,000 crore plan to make getting around the city faster and easier.
Think new tunnels, flyovers, metro extensions, and upgraded roads across the NCR.
Construction kicked off in 2023, with everything set to wrap up by 2027.
These works will be done under the project
The Pink Line Metro will finally form a complete ring with a 12.3km extension from Majlis Park to Maujpur—so smoother metro rides are on the way.
There'll also be an elevated corridor connecting AIIMS to Mahipalpur Bypass for quicker trips to IGI Airport, plus a new tunnel from Shiv Murti to Vasant Kunj on NH-48 to ease bottlenecks.
Other upgrades include new roads connecting Rohini, Narela, and Bawana and a revamped New Delhi Railway Station—all aiming for less gridlock and better city vibes soon.