President asks SC what governors can/can't do
In a rare and significant move, India's President has asked the Supreme Court to weigh in on what governors can and can't do.
This comes after an April 2025 court ruling that, according to the President, stepped into territory meant for governors.
Now, a special bench led by Chief Justice BR Gavai will dig into the issue.
Key questions before the Supreme Court
The Supreme Court will look at 14 big legal questions—mainly whether it can use its powers under Article 142 to override roles set for the President and governors.
The case also puts a spotlight on how much power each branch of government should have, especially since the earlier ruling set deadlines for governors to approve bills—a move some say isn't backed by the Constitution.
This could reshape how India's government branches work together.