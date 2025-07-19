Kanwar yatris arrested for assaulting CRPF jawan at Mirzapur station

Legal action

RPF filed a case against the kanwariyas

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) was alerted about the incident and promptly reached the spot. The RPF filed a case against the Kanwariyas involved in the assault. After a thorough investigation, seven of them were arrested for their alleged involvement in beating up the CRPF jawan. RPF in-charge inspector Chaman Singh Tomar confirmed these arrests, saying, "Seven Kanwariyas have been arrested in the case of beating up a CRPF jawan."