Kanwar yatris arrested for assaulting CRPF jawan at Mirzapur station
What's the story
A group of seven Kanwariyas, or Lord Shiva devotees, have been arrested for allegedly assaulting a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan at the Mirzapur railway station in Uttar Pradesh. The incident occurred when the CRPF jawan was preparing to board the Brahmaputra Mail train. CCTV footage of the incident shows a group of saffron-clad Kanwariyas attacking and beating up the CRPF personnel.
Legal action
RPF filed a case against the kanwariyas
The Railway Protection Force (RPF) was alerted about the incident and promptly reached the spot. The RPF filed a case against the Kanwariyas involved in the assault. After a thorough investigation, seven of them were arrested for their alleged involvement in beating up the CRPF jawan. RPF in-charge inspector Chaman Singh Tomar confirmed these arrests, saying, "Seven Kanwariyas have been arrested in the case of beating up a CRPF jawan."
Pilgrimage period
Incident occurred during kanwar yatra
The incident took place during the Kanwar Yatra, an annual pilgrimage of Lord Shiva devotees. The pilgrimage involves devotees walking barefoot and carrying holy water from the Ganga in pitchers (Kanwars) to temples. The yatra started on July 11 and will end on July 23, coinciding with the Hindu month of Shravan (Sawan).