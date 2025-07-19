UP: 6 killed, several injured in 2 separate road accidents
A tragic accident on the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura district, Uttar Pradesh, claimed six lives early Saturday morning. The incident occurred around 3:00am at Milestone 140 when an Agra-bound minivan collided with a truck. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shlok Kumar said that the driver may have dozed off at the wheel, leading to this fatal crash.
The deceased have been identified as Dharamveer (55), his sons Rohit (20) and Aryan (16), nephews Dalveer alias Phule (26) and Parth Singh (22), and their friend Dushyant (22). All the deceased were residents of Uttar Pradesh's Agra or Madhya Pradesh's Morena district. The two injured victims—Dharamveer's wife Soni (55) and daughter Payal (18)—are now being treated at a hospital in Agra.
In a separate incident, a private bus from Delhi to Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district overturned near milestone 131 around 4:00am. The bus had over 60 passengers on board, and around half of them were injured. Police took 29 injured passengers to the district hospital for treatment. Dr Bhudev Prasad of the Rapid Response Team said nine critically injured passengers were sent to Agra's SN Medical College.