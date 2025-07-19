UP: 6 killed, several injured in 2 separate road accidents

The deceased have been identified as Dharamveer (55), his sons Rohit (20) and Aryan (16), nephews Dalveer alias Phule (26) and Parth Singh (22), and their friend Dushyant (22). All the deceased were residents of Uttar Pradesh's Agra or Madhya Pradesh 's Morena district. The two injured victims—Dharamveer's wife Soni (55) and daughter Payal (18)—are now being treated at a hospital in Agra.

Bus overturn

Bus had over 60 passengers on board

In a separate incident, a private bus from Delhi to Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district overturned near milestone 131 around 4:00am. The bus had over 60 passengers on board, and around half of them were injured. Police took 29 injured passengers to the district hospital for treatment. Dr Bhudev Prasad of the Rapid Response Team said nine critically injured passengers were sent to Agra's SN Medical College.