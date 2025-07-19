Next Article
IB recruitment for 3,700+ ACIO posts: Apply by August 10
The Intelligence Bureau (IB) just opened applications for 3,717 Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO) Grade 2 posts.
If you're interested in a career with IB, you can apply online at mha.gov.in until August 10, 2025.
The last day to pay fees via SBI challan is August 12.
Eligibility criteria and application fees
You'll need a graduation degree from any recognized university and must be between 18 and 27 years old as of August 10.
Application fees are ₹650 for General, OBC, and EWS candidates; SC/ST/PwD applicants pay ₹550.
How the selection process works
The process starts with an objective test covering current affairs, general studies, reasoning, numerical aptitude, and English.
Clear that round and you'll move on to a descriptive test—if you ace that too, there's an interview waiting.