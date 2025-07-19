IB recruitment for 3,700+ ACIO posts: Apply by August 10 India Jul 19, 2025

The Intelligence Bureau (IB) just opened applications for 3,717 Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO) Grade 2 posts.

If you're interested in a career with IB, you can apply online at mha.gov.in until August 10, 2025.

The last day to pay fees via SBI challan is August 12.