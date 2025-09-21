'Better future': UK, Canada, Australia recognize Palestine

The United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia have officially recognized the state of Palestine . The UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced on Sunday, calling it a "pledge to both Palestinian and Israeli people that there can be a better future." He emphasized that this recognition comes as part of efforts to revive hopes for a two-state solution.

International support Australia's PM calls recognition contingent on Palestinian Authority commitments Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also announced the recognition of Palestine, calling it part of a coordinated effort with Canada and Britain. He stressed that this recognition is contingent on commitments from the Palestinian Authority to hold democratic elections and reform governance. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said Canada is the first G7 nation to recognize Palestine, citing Israel's settlement expansion policies as an obstacle to peace.

Diplomatic tensions Israel's foreign ministry slams UK's Palestine recognition Israel's foreign ministry slammed the UK's recognition of Palestine as "nothing but a reward for jihadist Hamas." The criticism was echoed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's spokesperson, who called it "absurd and simply a reward for terrorism." The move has also been opposed by some families of hostages and political opponents in Britain. Meanwhile, local health officials say that more than 64,000 Palestinians have been killed in the nearly two-year war in the Gaza Strip.

Global recognition France to announce recognition at UN General Assembly Over 150 countries are likely to recognize Palestine by next week, although some may attach conditions. France plans to formally announce its recognition at the United Nations General Assembly in New York later this week. Germany and Italy, however, have no plans to follow suit for now as they believe recognition should be part of two-state negotiations.