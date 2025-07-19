India reduces number of '0-dose' kids by 43% in a year
India has made a big leap in protecting kids from deadly diseases—cutting the number of "zero-dose" children (those who haven't had any vaccines) by 43% in just a year.
The count dropped from 1.6 million in 2023 to 0.9 million in 2024, thanks to the Universal Immunisation Programme, which gives free vaccines for things like Polio and Measles to millions of babies and pregnant women across the country.
Nepal halved its 0-dose numbers; Pakistan hit highest coverage
India's not alone: Nepal slashed its zero-dose numbers by over half, and Pakistan hit its highest-ever vaccine coverage at 87%.
Still, Afghanistan is struggling with low rates and setbacks.
In India, over 13 million vaccination sessions happen each year—helping bring down child deaths and showing how much difference these efforts can make.
The health ministry says it's committed to reaching every last child with life-saving shots.