India reduces number of '0-dose' kids by 43% in a year India Jul 19, 2025

India has made a big leap in protecting kids from deadly diseases—cutting the number of "zero-dose" children (those who haven't had any vaccines) by 43% in just a year.

The count dropped from 1.6 million in 2023 to 0.9 million in 2024, thanks to the Universal Immunisation Programme, which gives free vaccines for things like Polio and Measles to millions of babies and pregnant women across the country.