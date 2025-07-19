Next Article
Sharda University student suicide: Two faculty members arrested
Jyoti Sharma, a second-year dental student at Sharda University, died by suicide on Friday. In her note, she accused two faculty members of mental harassment and asked for legal action against them.
Her death led to protests from students and her family, who blamed the university for negligence.
Some clashes broke out between police and protestors.
Police have registered an FIR based on Jyoti's note and her family's complaint.
The two named staff members were arrested and suspended.
The university has set up a high-level committee to investigate further and says it's cooperating fully with authorities.