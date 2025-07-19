Next Article
Mizoram to start biometric enrollment of refugees from Myanmar
Mizoram is about to launch biometric enrollment for over 35,000 refugees from Myanmar, starting late July 2024.
The goal is to officially document people who've fled conflict and now live in the state.
Online registration will be used where possible, with offline options for areas lacking internet.
Refugees mostly from Chin community
Local district teams will handle the process, using new equipment like computers and webcams.
Most refugees are from the Chin community, who share close cultural ties with Mizos.
By collecting this data, Mizoram hopes to better manage aid and stay within legal guidelines—plus, it helps shape smarter policies at both state and national levels as India deals with cross-border migration.
