Watch: Snakes on sticks, around necks—Bihar's Nag Panchami rituals India Jul 19, 2025

A clip from the Nag Panchami festival in Samastipur, Bihar, is making waves online—mainly because it shows people actually carrying live snakes during rituals.

Some drape cobras around their necks or arms, while others hold them on sticks.

This tradition goes back a century and is all about honoring Mata Vishhari, the serpent goddess.