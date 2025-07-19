Watch: Snakes on sticks, around necks—Bihar's Nag Panchami rituals
A clip from the Nag Panchami festival in Samastipur, Bihar, is making waves online—mainly because it shows people actually carrying live snakes during rituals.
Some drape cobras around their necks or arms, while others hold them on sticks.
This tradition goes back a century and is all about honoring Mata Vishhari, the serpent goddess.
Rituals at the festival
The day starts with prayers at Maa Bhagwati temple and then moves to the Budhi Gandak riverbank for hymns and offerings.
Women also do private rituals in sacred groves called Gahvars, hoping for blessings like fertility or family well-being.
For many here, these acts are believed to help fulfill wishes.
Concerns of animal rights groups
After the festival, snakes are released into nearby forests and thankfully, there were no snakebite reports this year.
Still, animal rights groups worry about illegal practices like defanging snakes (which harms them and breaks wildlife laws).
Even so, locals keep this unique celebration alive every year.