Bengaluru man assaulted, robbed after meeting 'Sufi' on gay dating app
A 31-year-old man from north Bengaluru was lured by someone he met on a gay dating app and ended up being assaulted and robbed.
After meeting "Sufi" in person, he was taken to a shed where Sufi and his friend Mateen attacked him, took his phone, and forced him to transfer money.
Suspect has criminal record
The victim reported the incident to police, who arrested Sufi (26) and Mateen. A third suspect is still missing.
Police say Sufi has a criminal record and has used dating apps before to target victims.
The case highlights how risky it can be to meet strangers from dating apps, especially for marginalized groups, and why reporting such incidents is so important for everyone's safety.