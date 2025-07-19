Himachal Pradesh: Monsoon mayhem claims 116 lives, causes ₹1,230cr damage

The ongoing monsoon season in Himachal Pradesh has claimed 116 lives and caused massive destruction between June 20 and July 18. The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) reported that of the total deaths, 68 were due to rain-related disasters like flash floods, cloudbursts, landslides, and electrocution. The remaining 48 fatalities were road accidents triggered by slippery roads and falling debris during heavy rains.

Infrastructure damage Loss due to the disaster is estimated at ₹1,230 crore The monsoon has also caused extensive damage to public infrastructure, homes, livestock, and crops. The total loss due to the disaster is estimated at over ₹1,230 crore. Districts such as Mandi, Kullu, Kangra, and Lahaul-Spiti have been particularly affected by multiple incidents of flooding and road blockages.

Fatalities reported Flash floods, cloudbursts killed 14 each; Mandi reported highest deaths Among the rain-related fatalities, flash floods and cloudbursts each claimed 14 lives. Drowning incidents killed 12 people, while landslides and electrocution caused one and five deaths, respectively. Other causes, like rockfalls and snake bites, accounted for 22 more deaths. Mandi district reported the highest number of rain-related deaths at 16, followed by Kangra with 16, and Kullu with seven.

Road fatalities Road accidents claimed 48 lives during this period The SDMA also reported that road accidents claimed 48 lives during this period. Solan recorded the highest number of vehicular fatalities with eight deaths, followed by Kullu (seven), Chamba (six), and Shimla (four). Many of these accidents were linked to treacherous road conditions and poor visibility, and unstable slopes during heavy rains.