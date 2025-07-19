Next Article
IMD issues orange alert for North Bengal, heavy rain expected
Heads up, North Bengal!
The IMD has put out an orange alert for Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, and Cooch Behar from July 19-20.
These areas could see some serious downpours—up to 20cm of rain in just two days.
South Bengal, including Kolkata, will also get moderate showers
Besides the obvious "don't forget your umbrella," this much rain means a real risk of waterlogging, lightning strikes, and damage to roads or kutcha houses.
If you're out and about or have pets and crops to look after, it's smart to stay alert and keep safe until things dry up.
More rain could be on the way next week
A super active monsoon trough and a new low-pressure area brewing over the Bay of Bengal are behind the wet weather—and more rain could be on the way next week.