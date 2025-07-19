IMD issues orange alert for North Bengal, heavy rain expected

South Bengal, including Kolkata, will also get moderate showers

Besides the obvious "don't forget your umbrella," this much rain means a real risk of waterlogging, lightning strikes, and damage to roads or kutcha houses.

If you're out and about or have pets and crops to look after, it's smart to stay alert and keep safe until things dry up.