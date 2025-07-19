Next Article
J&K Police detain 10 for coordinating terror activities
On July 19, Jammu and Kashmir Police detained 10 people accused of using encrypted messaging apps to coordinate terror activities.
This move wraps up a two-year investigation focused on cross-border handlers, with the goal of breaking up support networks, stopping youth from being drawn into terrorism, and making sure those involved face legal action.
Links to Pakistan-based handler Abdullah Gazi
Police searched locations across Budgam, Pulwama, Ganderbal, and Srinagar, finding technical clues tied to terrorist messaging.
The investigation points to connections with Abdullah Gazi—a Pakistan-based handler for Lashkar-e-Taiba/Jaishe-Mohammad.
Officers seized important documents and digital devices that could be crucial for the case.