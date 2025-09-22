Suryakumar Yadav defends Bumrah following latter's unimpressive show against Pakistan

After India's thumping six-wicket win over Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four clash on September 21, Suryakumar Yadav came to the rescue of ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah . Despite India successfully chasing down Pakistan's 172-run target at Dubai International Stadium, Bumrah had a rough day with the ball. He conceded as many as 45 runs in his four-over spell without taking a wicket. This was his joint-third most expensive T20I spell, as per ESPNcricinfo.

Player support Suryakumar defends Bumrah Suryakumar defended Bumrah, saying, "That's fine, he's not a robot, he will have a bad day someday." He praised his teammates for their character and how they handled the game after India's bowling innings. Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill's stellar batting performances helped India chase down Pakistan's target with ease.

Match highlights India's chase powered by Abhishek, Gill India's chase was led by an explosive start from Abhishek Sharma, who scored a quickfire 74 off 39 balls. He was well-supported by Shubman Gill, who contributed with a steady 47 before getting out. Their partnership made the target look easy. However, it was Bumrah's powerplay performance that raised eyebrows as he leaked runs without taking any wickets in his three overs.