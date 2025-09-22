Abhishek Sharma's knock against Pakistan was a response to aggression 

After his explosive 74 off just 39 balls helped India defeat Pakistan by six wickets in the Asia Cup Super Fours match, Abhishek Sharma said his innings was a response to Pakistan's aggressive behavior. The ongoing political tensions between the two countries have affected their on-field conduct as well. In this context, Abhishek's performance stood out at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium as a strong rebuttal to the rival team's aggression.

Match reaction Abhishek's thoughts on his match-winning knock Speaking after being named Player of the Match, Abhishek said, "The way they were coming at us without any reason, I didn't like it at all." He added that his innings was his way of responding to that aggression. "I just wanted to deliver for my team," he said while explaining his mindset during the match.

Teamwork A solid partnership between 2 childhood friends Abhishek and Shubman Gill, who have been friends since their Under-14 days, shared a 105-run stand off just 59 balls. This gave India a flying start in their chase of 172 runs. "We've been playing since our school days, so we enjoy each other's company really well," Abhishek said about his partnership with Gill during the match.

Batting approach Abhishek's high-risk batting style pays off Abhishek's innings included six fours and five sixes, which almost sealed the game for India. He started with a first-ball six off Shaheen Afridi, going one better than last week's group-stage meeting where he hit the left-arm quick for a first-ball four. "I feel it's very important for the team because if you see someone playing like this, they need really good support from the captain and the coach," Abhishek said about his high-risk batting style.

Game strategy Captain Suryakumar praises team's character and composure Despite a shaky start, India managed to turn the game around in the second half, conceding just 80 runs in the last 10 overs. Captain Suryakumar Yadav praised his team's character and composure after a tough first innings. He said, "The way the boys are stepping up in every game, showing character, I think it's making my job really easy."