Stop calling India-Pakistan matches a rivalry: Suryakumar Yadav

Indian cricket captain Suryakumar Yadav has downplayed the intense India-Pakistan cricket matches, calling them "not a rivalry." His comments came after India's recent victory over Pakistan in the Asia Cup Super 4 match in Dubai. The two teams have met 15 times in T20Is, with India winning 12 of those encounters. In their latest clash, Suryakumar's team won by six wickets.

Captain's reply 'Rivalry and standard are all the same' When a senior Pakistani journalist asked if the gap between the two teams had widened, Suryakumar replied with a smile, "Sir, my request is that we should now stop calling India vs Pakistan matches a rivalry." When the journalist clarified he was talking about "standards, not rivalry," Suryakumar quipped back saying "Sir, rivalry and standard are all the same. Now what is a rivalry? If two teams have played 15 matches and it's 8-7, that's a rivalry."

Summary India overcome Pakistan yet again Opener Sahibzada Farhan hit 58 off 45 balls, helping Pakistan score 171/5 in 20 overs. In response, Indian openers Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill added 105 runs to lay the platform. Team India then completed the chase in the 19th over, winning the match by six wickets. It must be noted that India had thrashed the Men in Green in the group-stage match as well.

Focus on entertainment 'If stadium is full, it's our responsibility to entertain' Suryakumar also stressed on prioritizing quality cricket over the India-Pakistan rivalry. He said, "At that time, I don't know, I didn't play (laughs), so I can't say, but if we talk about rivalry, I don't know what rivalry you are talking about." He added that when the stadium is full with fans eager to watch a match, it's their responsibility as players to entertain them with good cricket.