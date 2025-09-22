Suryakumar Yadav records his 23rd duck in T20s: Key stats

The 11th over of India's innings saw Rauf bowl a delivery full on off and it was angled in. SKY shuffled across to play his favorite leg-side flick, but the ball took a leading edge and Abrar Ahmed did the rest.

Stats

SKY's duck story in stats

As per ESPNcricinfo, Suryakumar registered his 6th T20I duck. This was his 87th T20I and 82nd inning. This was also his maiden duck against Pakistan from 7 matches. His other T20I ducks have come against Australia (1), England (2), Ireland (1) and New Zealand (1). Overall in T20s, SKY now owns 23 ducks from 329 matches (304 innings).