Arsenal were a better team against Man City: Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has explained the reason behind his team's 1-1 draw against Arsenal in their recent Premier League clash. The match saw Erling Haaland score early for City, only to be canceled out by a late equalizer from Gabriel Martinelli. Despite the result, Guardiola admitted that "Arsenal were a better team" on the day and praised their performance. Here's more.

Post-match remarks Guardiola admits Arsenal were the better side "I think the result is fair. In general, Arsenal were better," the Spaniard said in a press conference. He praised their performance, saying it was a demanding game and that they defended well against corners. The City manager also highlighted the fatigue his players faced after tough matches against Manchester United and Napoli earlier in the week.

Tactical shift Guardiola's defensive approach worked until late in the game Guardiola's side frustrated Arsenal with a defensive display, which was unusual for a team managed by him. He set up a five-man defense against the Gunners, saying, "We don't try to be like this but when the opponent is better we defend deeper and counter-attack." The strategy worked until late in the game when Martinelli scored an equalizer.

Performance analysis Hats off to our team for the resilience, says Guardiola Guardiola praised his team's resilience despite the fatigue. He said, "Hats off to our team for the resilience. It's so difficult when you're not effective with high pressing." The City manager also spoke about the emotional toll of their previous match against Napoli and the long travel to London for this game.