From Test pain to T20 gain: Jordan Cox's comeback

England cricketer Jordan Cox has opened up about his struggle to cope with an injury that denied him a Test debut last December. Despite the setback, Cox was determined not to let his white-ball comeback go the same way. The 24-year-old made a fiery return to international cricket with a knock of 55 runs against Ireland in Malahide, marking his maiden half-century. Here's more.

Setback Cox misses Test debut due to thumb injury Cox was initially set to play in a three-match Test series against New Zealand last December. However, his plans were thwarted when he broke his thumb in the nets. This unfortunate incident opened up an opportunity for Jacob Bethell, whose performances have seen him advance across all formats. Reflecting on this setback, Cox said it was "really hard" to have his chance taken away from him.

Resilience Cox's determination leads to T20 success against Ireland Despite his previous injury, Cox was determined not to let another opportunity slip away. He had a scare when he hurt his knee while attempting a catch but remained adamant about batting. "There was no chance I wasn't going to bat because I might have to wait for another two years," Cox said, as per Sky Sports News. His determination paid off as he scored 55 runs in England's six-wicket victory over Ireland, helping them clinch the T20 series 2-0.

Comeback Oval Invincibles star ready for next challenge Cox rebuilt his confidence this summer with a stellar performance for Hundred champions Oval Invincibles. He was the tournament's leading run-scorer with 367 runs and hopes to continue with the same approach in future matches. "I seem to do well when I'm in that Oval shirt, so why not try and do it everywhere?" he said. Cox is now looking forward to England's next white-ball tour in October against New Zealand.