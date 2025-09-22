Alia Bhatt to produce multiple projects with director Shujaat Saudagar

Bhatt's first production venture, Darlings (2022), showcased her inclination toward supporting unique narratives. A source revealed to the outlet that Saudagar, known for his work on Rock On 2 (2016) and Bambai Meri Jaan (2023), fits the kind of collaborator Bhatt was seeking. The source added, "They're aiming for big-screen spectacles and OTT stories."

Collaboration details

'Campus story to go on floors soon'

The source further elaborated on the production roles in this collaboration, stating, "Shujaat's company will be involved in production while Alia's stable will work on the creative aspect." The young adult campus story is expected to go on floors soon. This partnership marks a new chapter for Bhatt's Eternal Sunshine Productions as it aims to explore diverse narratives in Indian cinema.