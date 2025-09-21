Mohanlal's 'Drishyam 3' to begin filming tomorrow
What's the story
Mohanlal, the lead actor of the Drishyam franchise, has confirmed that Drishyam 3 will go on floors on September 22. He made the announcement while speaking to the media a day after being conferred with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award. The award will be presented at the 71st National Film Awards ceremony in New Delhi on September 23. Mohanlal is only the second Malayali to receive this honor after Adoor Gopalakrishnan.
Production details
What to expect from 'Drishyam 3'
Mohanlal revealed that the production of Drishyam 3 will kick off with a pooja ceremony. He then plans to head to New Delhi for the National Film Awards. The Drishyam franchise started in 2013 with Georgekutty's story, a cable TV operator who goes to great lengths to protect his family after a crime. The second part, Drishyam 2, was released in 2021 and continued the story years later.
Franchise evolution
Film has been adapted in several Indian languages
Earlier, director Jeethu Joseph had hinted that Drishyam 3 would be a natural progression of Georgekutty's story. It will not follow the complex thriller format of the last part. The films have been remade in several Indian languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada, as well as in Chinese, making it one of the most widely adapted Indian film series. Mohanlal was last seen in Hridayapoorvam.