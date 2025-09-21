Mohanlal's 'Drishyam 3' to begin filming tomorrow 

'Drishyam 3' to start shooting on September 22

Mohanlal, the lead actor of the Drishyam franchise, has confirmed that Drishyam 3 will go on floors on September 22. He made the announcement while speaking to the media a day after being conferred with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award. The award will be presented at the 71st National Film Awards ceremony in New Delhi on September 23. Mohanlal is only the second Malayali to receive this honor after Adoor Gopalakrishnan.