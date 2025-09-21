Is 'Lokah' coming to OTT soon? Dulquer Salmaan reveals truth

Amid speculations about Lokah's potential Netflix release in multiple languages, Salmaan took to X (formerly Twitter) to clarify the situation. He stated, "Lokah isn't coming to OTT anytime soon. Ignore the fake news and stay tuned for official announcements! #Lokah #WhatstheHurry." His production house, Wayfarer Films, also shared this information on its social media platforms.

Franchise details

Everything to know about 'Lokah' franchise

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is the first installment of a five-part franchise directed by Dominic Arun. In the film, Priyadarshan plays a yakshi/vampire named Chandra/Neeli. The next part will star Tovino Thomas as a goblin named Chathan, while Salmaan is rumored to play an odiyan/shapeshifter named Charlie. Mammootty lent his voice to Moothon in this film, but it remains uncertain if he will reprise his role in future installments.