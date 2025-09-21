LOADING...
Is 'Lokah' coming to OTT soon? Dulquer Salmaan reveals truth
Is 'Lokah' coming to OTT soon? Dulquer Salmaan reveals truth
The film is produced by Dulquer Salmaan

Is 'Lokah' coming to OTT soon? Dulquer Salmaan reveals truth

By Isha Sharma
Sep 21, 2025
05:04 pm
What's the story

Dulquer Salmaan, the producer of the blockbuster Malayalam film Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, has quashed rumors about its immediate OTT release. The movie, which stars Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen, has reportedly emerged as the highest-grossing Malayalam film with over ₹271 crore in global earnings. It was released on August 28.

Official statement

Salmaan's X post

Amid speculations about Lokah's potential Netflix release in multiple languages, Salmaan took to X (formerly Twitter) to clarify the situation. He stated, "Lokah isn't coming to OTT anytime soon. Ignore the fake news and stay tuned for official announcements! #Lokah #WhatstheHurry." His production house, Wayfarer Films, also shared this information on its social media platforms.

Twitter Post

Here's what he wrote on X

Franchise details

Everything to know about 'Lokah' franchise

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is the first installment of a five-part franchise directed by Dominic Arun. In the film, Priyadarshan plays a yakshi/vampire named Chandra/Neeli. The next part will star Tovino Thomas as a goblin named Chathan, while Salmaan is rumored to play an odiyan/shapeshifter named Charlie. Mammootty lent his voice to Moothon in this film, but it remains uncertain if he will reprise his role in future installments.