Gurugram: '120 Bahadur' sparks protest; Yadav community demands title change

Members of the Yadav community staged a protest in Gurugram on Sunday, demanding a change in the title of Farhan Akhtar 's upcoming film 120 Bahadur. They argued that their ancestors had made significant national sacrifices and demanded that the title be changed to 120 Bahadur Ahir, threatening a boycott if their demand isn't met. The movie stars Akhtar as Major Shaitan Singh Bhati (PVC) and is based on an incredible true story of the Battle of Rezang La (1962).

Community response Film highlights 1 soldier, ignores Ahir troops' contribution: Ahir community The Yaduvanshi (Ahir) community voiced their opposition to the film at a mahapanchayat near Kherki Daula toll plaza on Sunday. Speakers argued that the teaser of 120 Bahadur unfairly focused on one soldier and ignored the collective bravery of Ahir troops in the Rezang La battle. They demanded an accurate representation of Ahir soldiers' courage and sacrifice, as they were part of the 13 Kumaon Battalion.

Members of the Yadav community block the road as they protest against the title of Farhan Akhtar starrer '120 Bahadur'.

Title criticism Community leaders demand screening of '120 Bahadur' The community leaders criticized the film's title, arguing that it undermined the contributions of 114 martyrs and distorted the historical record of the 1962 war. TC Rao, a prominent speaker, suggested that before its release on November 21, 2025, the film should be screened for martyrs' families and representatives of their community. The gathering included ex-servicemen and village sarpanches from Gurugram and nearby districts who pledged support to this cause.

Mahendra Singh Patwari, a protestor, says, "... I am a member of the Ahir Regiment. Our demand is that the name of '120 Bahadur' be changed to '120 Veer Ahir'. Our martyrs should be named in the movie and the movie should end with a tribute otherwise…"