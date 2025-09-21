'Well-deserved recognition': Amitabh congratulates Mohanlal for Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has congratulated Malayalam cinema icon Mohanlal on being conferred the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2023. The award was announced by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Saturday. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Bachchan wrote in Malayalam, "Mohanlal Ji, I am truly delighted that you have received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. It is such a well-deserved recognition!"

Actor's admiration 'May you continue to inspire us all' Bachchan further wrote, "Many congratulations. I am a great admirer of your work and craft. The simplicity with which you express the deepest of emotions is truly remarkable." "May you continue to inspire us all with your unmatched talent and remain a guiding light. With boundless respect and pride, I extend my heartfelt wishes and look forward to witnessing many more of your incredible performances in the years ahead." "Always a dedicated fan."

Wishes Mohanlal received best wishes from PM Modi, film industry On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the superstar and wrote on X, "Shri Mohanlal ji epitomises excellence and versatility." "With a rich body of work spanning decades, he stands as a leading light of Malayalam cinema and theater and is deeply passionate about the culture of Kerala." Several other celebrities, such as Akshay Kumar, Mammootty, and Shobana, also sent their best wishes.