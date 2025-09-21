'My biggest achievement...': Priyadarshan recalls working with Salman, Govinda

Veteran filmmaker Priyadarshan , who has directed several Bollywood and Malayalam films over four decades, recently opened up about his experiences working with Salman Khan and Govinda . He revealed that his "biggest achievement" isn't the Padma Shri award but finishing films with these actors on time. "My biggest achievement is working with Govinda and Salman (Khan) on time and finishing it in one or two schedules," he told Pinkvilla.

Filmmaker's insights This is what Priyadarshan said about Khan and Govinda Priyadarshan directed Khan in Kyon Ki and Govinda in Bhagam Bhag. He also worked with Shah Rukh Khan on the 2009 comedy Billu. "There was a fear brought into my mind by other people that they don't come on time. But both of them [Govinda, Salman] were very sweet. They came on set at 7:00am." "SRK used to tell me... I'll be there at 10:00am, so the unit would say even if he comes by 10, it's a big thing."

Trust and comfort On his comfort level with actors Priyadarshan also spoke about his comfort level with actors. He said, "I was very happy with Shah Rukh or Govinda. I won't say they're bad actors. The only thing is I was very comfortable with Akshay Kumar and Mohanlal." "They both never ask me what I'm doing. When I go to them with a film, they ask me, 'Are you excited?' When I say yes, they say, 'Let's do the film.' When they trust you...it's my responsibility to deliver."