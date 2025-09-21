'Kantara Chapter 1' release date, cast, plot, trailer
Rishab Shetty's much-awaited Kantara Chapter 1 drops in theaters on October 2, 2025.
This prequel to the blockbuster Kantara (2022) explores the origins of Panjurli Daiva and tribal traditions, set way back in 300 CE during the Kadamba dynasty.
The film will be released in multiple languages, including Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam.
Kantara Chapter 1: Cast, crew, pre-release buzz
Kantara Chapter 1 has already made waves with massive pre-release deals: Amazon Prime Video grabbed streaming rights for ₹125 crore and Zee Network picked up satellite rights for ₹80 crore.
Telugu theatrical rights went for a record ₹100 crore—more than most non-Telugu films—while Tamil rights sold for ₹32 crore.
Plus, a star-studded trailer launch is set for September 22 with Hrithik Roshan and others unveiling it in different languages.
If you're into epic stories or just love big movie moments, this one's worth keeping an eye on!