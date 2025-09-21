'Kantara Chapter 1' release date, cast, plot, trailer

Kantara Chapter 1: Cast, crew, pre-release buzz

Kantara Chapter 1 has already made waves with massive pre-release deals: Amazon Prime Video grabbed streaming rights for ₹125 crore and Zee Network picked up satellite rights for ₹80 crore.

Telugu theatrical rights went for a record ₹100 crore—more than most non-Telugu films—while Tamil rights sold for ₹32 crore.

Plus, a star-studded trailer launch is set for September 22 with Hrithik Roshan and others unveiling it in different languages.

If you're into epic stories or just love big movie moments, this one's worth keeping an eye on!