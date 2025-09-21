Script for 'Sarpatta Parambarai 2' is ready: Director Pa Ranjith
Tamil filmmaker Pa Ranjith, who recently directed Vikram in Thangalaan, has confirmed that he will soon begin work on the next part of his hit sports drama Sarpatta Parambarai. Speaking on the podcast Avudaiappan Talks, he revealed that while he had initially planned to complete his upcoming film Vettuvam by July, it has taken longer than expected. He now plans to start Sarpatta Parambarai 2 after wrapping up Vettuvam's shoot.
Per OTTplay, Ranjith said, "I was supposed to have completed Vettuvam in July, but it got bigger. Once that is over, I will take up Sarpatta 2." He added that the script for Sarpatta Parambarai 2 is ready, and he will start shooting after rewriting it. "It will be more political drama and will be interesting. The boxing parts have come out well," he said. It's not been revealed if the upcoming part will be a sequel or a prequel.
The first part of Sarpatta Parambarai, released in 2021, was a huge success. It starred Arya, Dushara Vijayan, Pasupathy, and Shabeer Kallarakal. The film is set in the 1970s and revolves around boxing culture in North Madras. It follows Kabilan (Arya), a Dalit laborer who wants to become a boxer despite his mother's fears. The film explores the rivalry between two clans, Sarpatta Parambarai and Idiyappan Parambarai, for supremacy in the boxing ring.