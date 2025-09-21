Script for 'Sarpatta Parambarai 2' is ready: Director Pa Ranjith 

Sequel details

Ranjith reveals more about upcoming 'Sarpatta Parambarai 2'

Per OTTplay, Ranjith said, "I was supposed to have completed Vettuvam in July, but it got bigger. Once that is over, I will take up Sarpatta 2." He added that the script for Sarpatta Parambarai 2 is ready, and he will start shooting after rewriting it. "It will be more political drama and will be interesting. The boxing parts have come out well," he said. It's not been revealed if the upcoming part will be a sequel or a prequel.