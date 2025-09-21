'Sunny Sanskari's 'Bijuria' goes viral with YouTuber IShowSpeed's dance: Report
YouTuber IShowSpeed, with his massive 44 million following, just went viral for an impromptu dance to "Bijuria" from the upcoming Bollywood film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.
The clip—which, according to social media reports, features Speed grooving alongside an Indian fan—has exploded online, giving the song a major international boost right before the movie's October 2, 2025 release.
Speed's moves, Dhawan's support create dance sensation
Speed's lively energy blended perfectly with "Bijuria," which already had fans buzzing thanks to the performances by Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor.
Even Dhawan himself gave Speed a shoutout on X (formerly Twitter), helping bridge Bollywood and global internet culture.
Now, recreations and mashups of "Bijuria" are everywhere, turning it into a true worldwide dance sensation.