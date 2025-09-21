Fahadh's 'Odum Kuthira...' to premiere on Netflix on September 26

Box office performance

Theme of mental health; low box office collections

Despite its star cast, Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira failed to attract a strong audience. The film revolves around Aby and Nidhi, a couple preparing for marriage, while grappling with mental health challenges. However, it did not resonate well with viewers, resulting in low box office collections of only ₹2.12cr in Kerala in its first 20 days, per Economic Times. It is now hoping for a wider reach through the OTT premiere.