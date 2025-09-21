Fahadh's 'Odum Kuthira...' to premiere on Netflix on September 26
What's the story
The Malayalam film Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira, starring Fahadh Faasil and Kalyani Priyadarshan, will be available on Netflix from September 26, 2025. The film was released in theaters on August 29, 2025, and has not performed well at the box office despite its relevant theme of mental health. It was directed by Althaf Salim.
Box office performance
Theme of mental health; low box office collections
Despite its star cast, Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira failed to attract a strong audience. The film revolves around Aby and Nidhi, a couple preparing for marriage, while grappling with mental health challenges. However, it did not resonate well with viewers, resulting in low box office collections of only ₹2.12cr in Kerala in its first 20 days, per Economic Times. It is now hoping for a wider reach through the OTT premiere.
Box office competition
Competition from other Onam releases
The film has also faced intense competition from other Onam releases such as Lokah and Hridayapoorvam, which performed much better. The movie's cinematography is by Jinto George, music by Justin Varghese, and production design by Ashwini Kale. The film also stars Lal, Vinay Forrt, and Suresh Krishna in pivotal roles.