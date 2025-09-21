'Idli Kadai': Dhanush asks fans not to trust early reviews

Ahead of the release of his next directorial, Idli Kadai, actor-filmmaker Dhanush has urged audiences to be wary of early reviews that flood the internet even before a film's first screening is over. Speaking at the trailer launch event in Coimbatore, he emphasized relying on authentic feedback rather than hasty opinions. He said, "After the movie releases, there will be a few reviews that will come out at 8:00am when the film itself begins at 9:00am."

Early reviews Dhanush asked fans to be cautious He added, "If a film releases at 9:00am, one will get to know how the film is only at 12.30pm." "Even before the film ends, a lot of reviews will be put out. Please don't believe such reviews. Please watch the film and make a decision or ask your friends who might have watched the film." "Ask them and make a decision if whether you need to watch the film or not."

Industry impact 'Important that all films run successfully' Dhanush further stressed the importance of a fair reception for the survival of the film industry. He said, "Everybody's films must do well. All the producers must do well. Not just in cinema, there are a lot of people outside it as well who are dependent on cinema." "There are a lot of businesses that are dependent on cinema. Therefore, it is important that all films run successfully. This is in your hands."

Trailer highlights Trailer of 'Idli Kadai' The two-minute trailer of Idli Kadai introduces Dhanush as Murugan, who urges his father to buy an idli grinder for easier batter preparation. While he seeks efficiency, his father is skeptical about preserving the taste. The family's idli shack is depicted as a beloved spot among locals. Murugan has left the family business for hotel management under Ashwin (Arun Vijay), leading to tension with his father and a struggle that threatens their livelihood.