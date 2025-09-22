'Rewarding terror': Israel warns UK, Canada, Australia over Palestine recognition

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has issued a stern warning to the United Kingdom , Canada, and Australia after they formally recognized the Palestinian State on Sunday. The Israeli PM accused these nations of "rewarding terrorism" with their decision. He reiterated his government's stance, saying, "There will be no Palestinian state to the west of the Jordan River."

Official statement Netanyahu hints at possible retaliatory measures Netanyahu's official statement read, "There will be no Palestinian state... The response to the latest attempt to force upon us a terror state in the heart of our land will be given after my return from the United States." He also hinted at possible retaliatory measures, and Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich suggested "the only answer to this anti-Israeli move is sovereignty over Judea and Samaria and removing the foolish idea of a Palestinian state from the agenda forever."

Diplomatic failure Finance Minister backs PM's position Smotrich also said, "The days when Britain and other countries would determine our future are over." Opposition leader Yair Lapid blamed Netanyahu's government for its handling of diplomacy and also criticized the act of recognition. "A functioning government could have prevented this...The government that brought upon us the worst security disaster...is now...bringing the most severe diplomatic crisis."

Positive response British PM hopes to revive peace efforts British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced the UK's recognition of Palestine, hoping to revive peace efforts. "I state clearly as Prime Minister of this great country that the United Kingdom formally recognizes the state of Palestine," he said. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas welcomed this decision as a step toward peace. The militant group Hamas also praised the recognition, calling it a result of Palestinian "struggle, steadfastness, and sacrifices."