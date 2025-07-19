SC asks states to follow guidelines for DNA evidence
On July 15, [year not specified], the Supreme Court overturned a death sentence after finding sloppy handling of DNA evidence in a major Tamil Nadu case.
This exposed big gaps in how DNA samples are collected and stored, so the court has now ordered all states to follow clear, uniform protocols to keep future investigations fair and accurate.
Key highlights of the new rules
DNA can make or break a criminal case—it links people to crime scenes with science.
But if it's not handled right, it can get contaminated or tampered with.
The new rules say only trained people can collect samples, which must be sealed and labeled on the spot, tracked every step of the way, and sent to labs within 48 hours—so no more mix-ups or lost evidence.
One standard across India for collecting and storing DNA evidence
These guidelines mean that from now on, there's one standard across India for collecting and storing DNA evidence.
That helps make sure trials are based on solid science—not mistakes—so justice is more reliable for everyone involved.
