'Loot ke nahi kamaya': Akshay rejects 'money-minded' label

Statement

Kumar highlighted his charity

Further defending himself, Kumar said, "Paisa kamata hoon, tax deta hoon, aur un paiso se kaafi seva karta hoon. Ye mera dharam hai." "If someone wants to pay you for attending an event, then why not take it? What is the problem with that?" "Unless you are stealing from someone and earning it by sheer hard work, it is completely okay. I don't care if they have to say [I am] money-minded."