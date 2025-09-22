'Loot ke nahi kamaya': Akshay rejects 'money-minded' label
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, one of India's highest tax-paying celebrities, has finally responded to long-standing allegations of being "money-minded." Speaking on Aap Ki Adalat, he said, "Agar paisa kamaya hai toh loot ke nahi kamaya. Maine kaam karke kamaya." "8 saal se I have been the highest taxpayer. I have earned money but not by stealing from someone." "Money is an important aspect in life, you have to be practical," he added.
Statement
Kumar highlighted his charity
Further defending himself, Kumar said, "Paisa kamata hoon, tax deta hoon, aur un paiso se kaafi seva karta hoon. Ye mera dharam hai." "If someone wants to pay you for attending an event, then why not take it? What is the problem with that?" "Unless you are stealing from someone and earning it by sheer hard work, it is completely okay. I don't care if they have to say [I am] money-minded."
Career highlights
On the work front
Kumar also revealed that he had to invest his own money to complete a film years ago due to the producer's financial issues. On the work front, he is currently starring in Jolly LLB 3 with Arshad Warsi. The film has reportedly earned over ₹45cr at the box office so far. He will soon be seen in Priyadarshan's Haiwaan alongside Saif Ali Khan.