GST 2.0: Are smartphones, laptops getting cheaper starting today?

The Indian government 's recent overhaul of Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates will not affect smartphone prices. The new GST slabs, which come into effect today, September 22, have not included mobile phones in their revised tax structure. This means that the existing 18% GST on smartphones will remain unchanged for now.

Industry impact Smartphone industry expected tax relief The smartphone industry was hoping for some tax relief from the GST Council. However, experts had predicted that there would be no changes in this sector. The existing 18% GST on smartphones is a major revenue generator for the government. Lowering it to 5% would have made phones cheaper, but could have hurt overall industry growth and government revenue collection.

Information Smartphones classified as non-essential items By not including mobile phones in the new tax slab, the government has essentially classified them as non-essential items. This decision has been met with some confusion, especially since other electronic items like TVs and air conditioners have seen their GST rates reduced.