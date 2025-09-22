Trump confirms Murdoch family may take part in TikTok deal
What's the story
President Donald Trump has revealed that media mogul Rupert Murdoch and his son Lachlan Murdoch are likely to be part of a deal to save TikTok in the US. The revelation was made during an interview aired on Fox News on Sunday. "A man named Lachlan is involved," Trump said, adding that both Lachlan and Rupert are likely to be part of the group.
Deal participants
Trump names potential TikTok deal investors
Along with the Murdochs, Trump also hinted at Oracle executive chairman Larry Ellison and Dell Technologies CEO Michael Dell being part of the TikTok deal. "Couple of others, really great people, very prominent people," he said. He added that these individuals are "American patriots" who love their country and would do a good job with this responsibility.
Deal details
Final details of the deal are still being negotiated
Despite Trump's comments, a source told CNBC that Lachlan is unlikely to be involved in the TikTok deal on his own. However, Fox Corporation, where he serves as executive chair and CEO, could play a role. The final details of the deal are still being negotiated between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Control measures
US to control TikTok board, algorithm
The White House recently revealed that six out of seven members on the board controlling TikTok will be Americans. The US will also control the app's algorithm, a key point in negotiations. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Oracle would lead data and privacy efforts for the app in America.