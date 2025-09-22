Trump confirms Murdoch family may take part in TikTok deal

President Donald Trump has revealed that media mogul Rupert Murdoch and his son Lachlan Murdoch are likely to be part of a deal to save TikTok in the US. The revelation was made during an interview aired on Fox News on Sunday. "A man named Lachlan is involved," Trump said, adding that both Lachlan and Rupert are likely to be part of the group.

Deal participants Trump names potential TikTok deal investors Along with the Murdochs, Trump also hinted at Oracle executive chairman Larry Ellison and Dell Technologies CEO Michael Dell being part of the TikTok deal. "Couple of others, really great people, very prominent people," he said. He added that these individuals are "American patriots" who love their country and would do a good job with this responsibility.

Deal details Final details of the deal are still being negotiated Despite Trump's comments, a source told CNBC that Lachlan is unlikely to be involved in the TikTok deal on his own. However, Fox Corporation, where he serves as executive chair and CEO, could play a role. The final details of the deal are still being negotiated between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.