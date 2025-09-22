Adani Power shares surge 18% post stock split Business Sep 22, 2025

Adani Power's shares shot up 18% on Monday, right after its first-ever stock split took effect.

The stock opened much lower at ₹148.20 (down from ₹709.40), but quickly climbed to ₹167.30 by mid-morning.

The split, approved earlier this month, means each share was divided into five, making it more affordable for smaller investors.