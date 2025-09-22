Next Article
Adani Power shares surge 18% post stock split
Adani Power's shares shot up 18% on Monday, right after its first-ever stock split took effect.
The stock opened much lower at ₹148.20 (down from ₹709.40), but quickly climbed to ₹167.30 by mid-morning.
The split, approved earlier this month, means each share was divided into five, making it more affordable for smaller investors.
New deal, regulatory nod boost investor sentiment
The rally follows Adani Power's new deal to supply 2,400MW of electricity to Bihar from an upcoming plant—part of its push for growth in India's energy sector.
Plus, investor confidence got a boost after India's market regulator dismissed recent allegations against the Adani Group by Hindenburg Research, helping steady the company's reputation and outlook.