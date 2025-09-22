WhatsApp adds 'Ask Meta AI' shortcut to fact-check messages directly

WhatsApp has released a new beta update for iOS , version 25.26.10.71, through the TestFlight program. The update introduces a new feature called "Ask Meta AI," which allows users to ask questions about their messages using Meta's artificial intelligence (AI). The capability is currently being rolled out to select beta testers and will be available to more users in the coming weeks.

User experience New option in menu for incoming messages The "Ask Meta AI" feature adds an option directly to the menu for incoming messages. This provides a shortcut to interact with Meta AI without having to forward the message manually. The selected message appears in a new chat window as a quoted reference rather than being sent automatically, providing a more streamlined way of engaging directly from conversations.

Control Chatbot can't see message content until user chooses to share The "Ask Meta AI" feature gives users full control over their interaction with the AI. The chatbot can't see the message content until the user actively chooses to add context and send it. This ensures that the feature remains entirely optional, giving users the freedom to decide if and when they want to verify or clarify a message.