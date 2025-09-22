New RNA-based injection could help you lose weight

RES-010 works by boosting your body's fat-burning ability

RES-010 works differently from popular drugs like Ozempic—it doesn't just curb your appetite. Instead, it targets a molecule called miR-22 to boost how your body burns fat and energy.

In animal studies, mice lost 12% more weight without eating less, and primates saw a 15% drop in fat with almost no muscle loss.

The aim is steady fat loss while keeping muscle and bone healthy—something current options often struggle with.