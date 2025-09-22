Next Article
Instagram's teen safety tools now available in Canada
Technology
Instagram just rolled out its Teen Accounts protections in Canada, after launching it in the US earlier this year.
The tool automatically applies extra safety settings to accounts that look like they belong to teens—think fewer unwanted messages and less inappropriate content.
If someone gets flagged as a teen by mistake, switching back is easy.
New resources for parents
Canadian parents will now see advice from pediatric psychologist Dr. Ann-Louise Lockhart, helping them talk about honest age info with their kids.
Globally, over 54 million teens are using these safety tools, and nearly all Instagram users aged 13-15 already have them turned on.